Thirteen Nigerians who attacked Police personnel from the Greater Accra Region while executing their lawful duty at SCC, near Weija, have been remanded into Police custody after appearing in an Accra Circuit Court.



The accused persons have been variously charged with carrying offensive weapons, assault on public officer, resisting arrest.



They are David Ayo, Prosper Olushegu,Joseph Osas, Kingston Nwafor, Ayo Omotala, David Osoh, Victor Suley, Joshua Adewale, Joshua Oluwujuba, Amasi Musah, Praise Osazee, John Olwa and Gentle Osoh.



John Olwa aged 21 and gentle Osoh, 28 have been additionally charged with unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.



Accused persons have pleaded not guilty.



They are expected to reappear on November 15.

Prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Evans Kesse, the said accused were all Nigerians residing at Weija SCC, Accra.



ASP Kesse said on October 8, this year, the Accra Regional Police Command had intelligence that a group of young men living at Weija-SCC Top were suspected to be attacking unsuspecting victims and snatching their phones and other valuables.



Prosecution said following the information, a team of Police personnel from the Regional Police Command with an emergency warrant proceeded to the area and found the house occupied by Nigerians numbering about twenty (20) persons.



It said Policemen knocked at the gate and ordered the occupants to open the gate but occupants, including the accused persons refused.



According to Prosecution said the Policemen entered the house with force but accused persons who were armed with offensive weapons including cutlasses, broken bottles, iron rods and stones attacked the team.



It said the team retreated and called for a reinforcement.



When the reorganized teams arrived at the scene they were again attacked by the accused persons.



In the process, one of them, now deceased, slashed the left hand of one of the Police officers with a broken bottle.



Prosecution said he ran into a nearby bush, pulled out a locally manufactured pistol and started firing at the Police



It said the Police returned fire and he got fatally shot in the process.



According to Prosecution, the locally manufacture pistol with three live cartridges and one used cartridge in the chamber were retrieved.



He injured assailant was rushed to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Prosecution said the Police managed to arrest the accused persons and a search conducted in the room of Plea and Osoh uncovered 15 flower substances, 8 wraps of dried leaves and handful of substance, all plant material suspected to be Indian hemp, a narcotic drug.



Additionally, Prosecution said three machetes, a hammer, a metal chain, broken bottles, eleven mobile phones, 103 used sim cards, two laptop computers four Beylin and Eskapam drug were found.



Prosecution said Investigation revealed that accused were brought to Ghana by one Chairman for greener pastures.



ASP Kesse said the said Chairman resided in Nigeria and he left accused persons on their own hence accused were engaged in other vices to survive.



Accused in their caution statement admitted the offence, Prosecution said.



ASP Kesse said the narcotic drugs found by the Police would be forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination.