A 29-year-old mason has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Asamakese Circuit Court for defiling his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The convict, Kwasi Christian, popularly known as Dela, was charged for defilement contrary to section 101 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29).

He will serve his jail term in hard labour.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Susan Ayaric, said the complainant, Bernice Mensah, who is the grandmother of the victim lives at Akwatia camp.

The victim and her biological mother live in the same house as the convict, she noted.

According to her, on October 5, while the victim was asleep in one of their rooms, the convict sneaked in and had sexual intercourse with the minor.

The Prosecution officer said during the act, the victim shouted for help due to the pain but no one came to her rescue.

The victim later reported her ordeal to her grandmother who also lodged an official complaint with the police.

Following this, Kwasi Christian was picked up by the officers.