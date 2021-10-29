National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Communications Officer for the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Randy Kwame Kportufe, has allegedly committed suicide.

His decomposing body was found on Thursday inside his apartment at Ankwa Doboro, a suburb of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Assembly Member for Dobro, Moses Achegiba told Adomonline.com in a telephone interview that neighbours saw an increasing number of houseflies around, drawing suspicion.

A search into his room found a rope tied round his neck to the ceiling fan.

His family, neighbours and party officials could not figure out what led to his death.

Mr Achegiba also revealed that the late Communication Officer, in his late 30s, had been sick for a while but recovered until the untimely death.

His body is currently at the Police Hospital at Cantonments.

Meanwhile, the constituency will meet Friday morning as far as the unfortunate incident is concerned.

