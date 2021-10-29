The Ashanti Branch Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, is alleging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has contracted some individuals within the NPP to attack his personality.

‘Chairman Wontumi’ as he is popularly called, made the allegation when he spoke on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu Nsem’.

The outspoken chairman said his own party members who would not want to see him succeed are being used by the NDC to distract his focus for the party.

When asked whether he has declared his support for any person interested in contesting the NPP 2024 presidential primaries, he said, the time for him to declare his support is not due.

