An accident at Gomoa Buduatta on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway in the Central region has left ten persons critically injured.

The crash is reported to have occurred in the late hours of January 1, 2022 after a Sprinter bus burst a tyre and rammed into a tree.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News that the bus somersaulted after the driver lost balance of the car loaded with both passengers and goods.

Among the victims was a months-old baby who eyewitness said sustained serious injuries. About 10 more persons are said to be seriously injured.

Gomoa East NADMO Director, Robert Hackman who helped rescue the victims said the driver was over speeding.

He cautioned drivers to limit their speed on the Accra-Cape Coast, Accra-Takoradi to reduce the number of accidents recorded in the area.

Meanwhile, the victims were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical attention.