Mixed reactions have trailed a story narrated by a Nigerian twin lady claiming to have fallen in love with her twin brother.

The twins are currently trending on social media for posting videos of them kissing and engaging in sexually related activities.

Breaking silence on how it begun, the lady blamed her parents for constantly locking them up together for safety when they were young.

According to her, they started kissing and experimenting with each other’s body for years adding that they are now in love with each other.

Though she said they are yet to make their relationship formal, the twin girl stated that “we are living like a couple”, on the blind side of their parents.

READ ON

She also claimed she is now madly in love with her twin and can’t see herself loving another man.

For netizens who have cautioned her against the incestuous relationship, she replied “I am going to marry him irrespective of what people think or would say.”