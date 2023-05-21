One person is confirmed dead while three others have sustained injuries in an accident involving a private car, and two tricycles (Pragya) at Berekum.

Per eyewitnesses account, the Toyota Corolla which was travelling on top speed rammed into the two tricycles upon getting to the community’s market.

The driver, who lost control of the car, knocked down the first tricycle before bashing into the second and a nearby container stall.

Both riders of the tricycle as well as other passengers sustained severe injuries.

They were rushed to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital where one of the victims, a young lady was confirmed dead.

The angry youth, however, set the private car ablaze over suspicion the driver is involved in ‘sakawa rituals’

Nana Kwame, whose container also got destroyed by the accident, said the area is an accident prone zone for which there’s an ongoing construction of a speed rump to check over speeding in the area

Adom News’ Dominic Donyina who visited to the Holy Family Hospital reports that out of the three victims, one is in critical condition and the remaining two are stable.

