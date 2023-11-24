A heavy-duty truck, reportedly transporting textiles, veered off course and rammed into stalls at Anloga Junction in Kumasi.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate demise of a seven-month-old infant, and and extensive damages to goods and the stalls.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle failed its brakes, causing it to veer off its lane and ram into the stalls.

The accident which happened at the four-lane Anloga traffic intersection left traders in despair raising concerns about their safety.

The accident has reignited concerns regarding the safety protocols and regulations governing heavy-duty vehicles on city roads.

Residents have called for a comprehensive review of safety measures and stricter enforcement to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

READ ON