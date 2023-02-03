Popular blogger, Zionfelix, has revealed the reason why he does interviews predominantly in the Twi language.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the controversial blogger said that his brand was a Twi brand, thus, he did not need to force himself to grant interviews in English, and also added that he can reach a wider audience with the local language.

“I have made my brand a Twi brand because of my audience. And a majority of Ghanaians speak Twi. Therefore, I reach a larger crowd when my interviews are in the local language.

“I’m not forced to speak in English. I do what makes me feel comfortable.“

The blogger further stated that when he creates content in Twi, he’s not judged on the same grammatical standard as the English language, due to critics always finding grammatical errors in interviews.

“Whenever you create posts or interviews in English, you’d have to check your grammar and pronunciation before you put them out, because Ghanaians will come for grammatical errors.”

Zion added that doing interviews in English limits the guest from being him or herself, which makes the host restricted from asking certain questions.

“Most people comport themselves when it comes to speaking English. They are gentle and it makes you restricted,” he said on Hitz FM.