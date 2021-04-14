Actress Yvonne Nelson has asked President Akufo-Addo to solve the ongoing intermittent power outages, known in Ghana as ‘Dumsor’, happening across the country.

The actress who was part of a group that demonstrated against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, says she is surprised the phenomenon is repeating itself under the incumbent government.

The ‘Heels and Sneakers’ actress took to her social media handle to register her displeasure, asking the First Man to fix the energy crisis.

Seriously!!!!! This has to stop Mr President. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP @NAkufoAddo NEVER did Ghanaians think you’d let us EXPERIENCE #dumsor but here we are… same leader who bashed ex-president years back! Our leaders keep FAILING u [SIC].

Speaking against critics attacking her for voicing out, Yvonne Nelson asked them to continue lambasting whiles politicians benefit.

Continue fighting for them…..you’ll sleep in the heat, they’ll sleep in their a/cs regardless [SIC] She said.

