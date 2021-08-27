Yvonne Nelson paints giraffe and a tree; shares photo on social media for feedback

Actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to show off her artistic side after she shared her painting of a giraffe and a tree to her social media followers.

The actress seemed confident with her work, saying: “I wish I had started earlier.”

The silhouetted piece, which had the giraffe looking towards a tree during sunset, was pinned to a clipboard at the actress’ favourite holiday location, YN Island at Ada.

Her followers lauded her for the painting. Check out some of the comments below:

MORE:

Yvonne Nelson paints giraffe and a tree at YN Island, Ada