The chiefs and people of Asiwa in the Bosome Freho District are asking for the construction of a hospital to help meet the health needs of the increasing population.

The health centre at the district capital, Asiwa, serves a larger population but does not have the capacity to admit patients.

The Chief of Asiwa, Nana Owusu Brempong III, says land reserved for many years for a hospital project has been encroached.

The Asiwa Health Centre, built years ago, has seen no expansion to meet the needs of the current population.



Residents bemoaned the facility’s low capacity.

In anticipation of a hospital project, the traditional council has set aside a vast land with documentation to the Bosome Freho District Assembly.

Nana Brempong was unhappy about the state of the land.

The Chief called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to start the construction of the hospital project.

The District Chief Executive would not respond to the concerns.

