It is a big night on which we place a ton of pressure.

Getting ready for your wedding night? It’s finally here. It is a big night on which we place a ton of pressure. While it’s understandable why this is so, there really is no need to get so worked up with anxiety and nerves.

This is your partner. He or she is someone you’ve been with for a long time. They love you. Just because you’re legally hitched doesn’t mean this is the end-all-be-all-night of erotic bliss.

Take a deep breath—this is an exciting evening. Here are a few sexy tips to prepare for your wedding night.

Expand your knowledge base

Knowledge is power (in bed). You can never know too much when it comes to anything, especially sex. We aren’t given any real information in school (and in most cases, from anywhere) about what makes sex good. Don’t be afraid to go out and expand what you know.

Even if you’ve had tons and tons of sex over the years, it’s difficult to escape the pressure trap. If you feel in-tuned with yourself, you’ll be rearing to go.

Read articles on different pleasure products you might want to try. Choose something that really gets you going. Bringing a new toy into the bedroom is exciting and sexy. With so much pressure placed on wedding night sex, it can be fun to introduce something playful.

Choose your look and keep it simple

The basic rule of lingerie is to keep it classic. Stay simple if you’re in doubt of what to buy. Again, enough with the pressure. Who has time for that? You do not need to go wild with lingerie if that isn’t your style. If it is, get it. If you want to rock a full lacy bodysuit or babydoll nightie, you do your thing. Otherwise, opt for something straightforward and easy to unbutton. Choose a lace bra and panty set you can wear under your dress. This way you don’t need to make a show of the “big reveal.” You can just slip out of your dress and go for it. Trust us, after a long day, your partner is not going to care what you’re wearing—only that you’re naked.

Manage expectations

Don’t get in your head about your wedding night. Stop sitting on the train picturing exactly how it will go down. Don’t make it this scenic, perfect experience. This is sex. Sex is never perfect. It isn’t a movie.

Having realistic expectations will serve you greatly. If you put your “wedding night sex” up on a pedestal, you will be disappointed.

Be present in the moment

We suggest trying meditation in the weeks leading up to your wedding. It’s a stressful time. Learning how to quiet your mind is essential. Breathe into your body so you can elevate your senses. Focus on everything that is happening to you. If you find your mind wandering, refocus. Pay special attention to that thing your partner is doing with your vibrator or with their hips. Pick out the details of this moment that turn you on.