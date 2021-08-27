The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has expressed worry about the spate of corruption at various government institutions in the country.

Executive Director of GACC, Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, speaking on Corruption Watch on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, said it’s time to report acts of corruption to the appropriate agencies for offenders to be dealt with accordingly.

However, she said the factor to the rapidly eroding fight against corruption is the citizens’ lack of trust in the institutions meant to fight corruption.

So many well-meaning Ghanaians, she noted, have been disappointed by some institutions in one way or the other after reporting an incident of corruption.

“The only way to keep duty bearers accountably is to frequently monitor their activities and report corrupt acts so employees must be able to report corrupt acts. They can serve as whistleblowers,” she stated.

Mrs Narteh urged that if they [employers] do not trust their institution heads, there are over 20 state institutions they can go to and their safety will be assured.

“The informants will be assured of their protection and confidentiality under the Whistle-Blowers Act,” she added.

Mrs Narteh’s comment comes in the wake of the 2020 Auditor-General’s report, which exposed corrupt acts and procurement breaches in state institutions.

But Mrs Narteh said “it is important that we question the wrongs with our procurement systems; 70% of our monies are in procurement and that is where we incur most breaches. The system must find a way to protect against such abuse.”

She further called for more government dedication to the fight against corruption.