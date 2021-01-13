Singer Wendy Shay has taken to her Instagram page to register her displeasure after music streaming company, YouTube took down one of her music videos for copyright infringements.

The music video dubbed Pray for the World got unpublished after YouTube reportedly said it had the same chord progression as the hit song Jerusalema.

Giving an update on the matter, the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker said lawyers of her music label, Rufftown Records, are trying to restore the video back on the global streaming platform.

This is the country we are living in ooo … I will fight for my right because ‘Pray for the World’ has a different chord progression from Jerusalema.

SHAYGANG don’t worry my lawyers are dealing with YouTube #prayfortheworld🌎🙏, she wrote.

