Musician Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, and his mother have expressed concerns over nudes his followers send him on social media.

His mother, Shola, addressing the issue, said his son keeps having nightmares over the scary photos, as she described them.

Shola stressed that though her son is only nine, he has been permitted to access social media where he solely posts pictures with decent captions.

She also added that her son’s fashionista and smart nature are no justifications for women to send him messages like “I want to be your friend and “I like you” et al.

“I try to monitor my son’s social media, that’s why he is signed on his phone and mine. The kind of DMs he gets is crazy. You people are crazy; this is madness. Women send him love messages and nudes. My son is only nine,” the charged mother blurted out.

The mother-of-one has warned if the obscene act does not halt, she will be forced to post screenshots of the messages and nudes on social media since the perpetrators desire such attention.

