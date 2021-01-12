A host of Ghanaians have expressed concern over the health of artiste Wendy Shay following her latest social media outbursts.

One of the persons with uneasiness is a member of the Keche music duo, Joshua, who believes the ‘good girl gone bad’ needs a physical and mental check-up.

Per his observation, Wendy’s latest unusual fashion trend with multiple piercings is evident “she is going through something”.

Wendy Shay

Joshua said his scrutiny has led him to believe a higher force is manipulating the actions of the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music.

Joshua’s comment is similar to that of presenter Delay who has questioned the mental status of the singer some months ago.

Delay’s comment has led to Wendy unfollowing her and every other fan, explaining her action has been inspired by Beyoncé who from time immemorial has followed no one.