Great Olympics captain craves to move abroad

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako, has said he is still hoping to travel abroad to continue his playing career.

Awako, after playing for TP Mazembe, Don Bosco (DR Congo) and Phoenix Rising returned to the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago to relaunch his career.

The 30-year-old has dominated the headlines due to his impressive performance with the Wonder Club.

But Awako, who believes he still has a lot to offer, is hoping to secure a deal abroad if such an opportunity rears its head.

“I am still looking forward to travelling outside if the chance comes because I feel I have what it takes,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

READ ALSO

“I am still fit and strong compared to what I went through in the past. This time around I am having a good time with Great Olympics but I am ready to welcome a move abroad,” he said.

He also justified why it is difficult to play and succeed in the Ghana Premier League.

“It is very difficult to play the Ghana Premier League and succeed,” he added. “You look at the prices of land and houses now, I don’t think you can make it playing the Ghana Premier League alone.

“You need to travel outside to play good football and make it as well because you have families and friends that you have to feed and help,” he added.

Awako is currently contesting for the player of the month award for December. He has already won four ‘Man of the Match’ awards.