Professing love for the masses is not enough to secure the mandate of the people; President Nana Akufo-Addo has told the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, professing to be a social democratic party will not put food on the table of the masses if the government fails to fulfill its promises to them.

Addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council Members in Accra, the President maintained that, it is the responsibility of the government to solve the bread and butter issues of its citizenry.

However, he noted that, the alternative, led by former President John Mahama, is empty.

“We grow the economy, they shrink the economy; they bring banks to near collapse they give us ‘dumsor’, we turn on the light,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo, who is seeking another mandate, said the presidency is not for experiments.

“We’ve been told that those who presided over the worst economy in 30 years are saying they’ve learnt from their mistakes and want another chance. Should the Presidency be for experiment?” he quizzed.

“You the Ghanaian people deserve better and you’ll get it with the NPP in December,” President Akufo-Addo added.