Former President John Mahama has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the newly-elected President of Nigeria.

In a Facebook post on May 31, 2023, Mr Mahama said the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu has presented an opportunity for Nigeria to rise against all odds to achieve its dreams.

“I believe firmly that you’ll use your good offices as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to consolidate the integrity and unity of the country and also work with ECOWAS for sustained peace and stability in West Africa,” Mr Mahama said.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer wished President Tinubu a successful tenure as he strives to improve his country’s economy, create decent and sustainable jobs for the youth, and deepen democracy.

Bola Tinubu, 71, won February’s election with a promise to renew hope – but he faces tough economic and security challenges.

