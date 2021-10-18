There was drama at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region after a suspect thief, identified as Isaac Owusu, was busted for stealing wele (cow skin).

The suspect, said to be a 28-year-old, clandestinely entered the Agbogbloshie market in the Kwahu West Municipality to commit the act.

However, luck eluded him and he was caught in the act by some traders and residents with a bowl full of the stolen wele.

He, therefore, decided to run into hiding but that did not deter the irate residents from chasing him to deal with him.

Clad in a white singlet and shorts, he was apprehended and paraded through the market streets, carrying the stolen item.

One Cecilia Nkansah, who is the owner of the wele, told Adom News‘ Kwasi Siaw that that was not the first time she had been robbed.

“I realised my wele had been stolen again while preparing to go to the market but I ignored as I always do only for me to later receive a call that the thief has been apprehended,” she narrated.

She said but for the timely intervention of the residents who decided to hand the suspect over to the police, she would have beaten him to pulp.

The suspect was, thus, taken to the Nkawkaw Police Station for interrogation.