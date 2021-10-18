French Ligue 1 side, FC Clermont Foot has been spotted jamming to popular Ghanaian song, Second Sermon by Black Sheriff following their win against Champions League OGC Lille on Saturday.

Clermont Foot recorded a 1-0 against Lille at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

In the video, 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, is believed to have made the hit song popular among his teammates.

There was a kind of a knees-up in the dressing room as they dance to the hit song which is a massive endorsement for the Konongo-based musician.

This was after Vital N’Simba’s strike in the 32nd minute sealed the points for the newly-promoted side.

Black Sheriff is global ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aqRkqzmMll — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 17, 2021

Jodel Dossou’s burst forward knocked the Lille backline off balance, and when Benjamin André meekly cleared the ball, N’Simba smashed a low half-volley beyond Grbic from 20 metres.

It was Clermont Foot’s first victory in seven games and the win came as a big sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis, lasted the entire duration and has been a key cog in manager Pascal Gastien’s team.

He has played in nine games out of 10 Ligue matches this season for the club in the top flight.