Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has chastised Judy Austin-Edochie for claiming that God’s love had changed her life.

One can recall that on Sunday, May 7, the actress faced harsh criticism after sharing a video on Yul Edochie’s verified Facebook page, boasting of God’s love in her life and how he helps her win all of her battles.

However, considering the fact that May Edochie, Yul’s first wife had lost her first son, internet users have criticised Austin’s video.

Wading into the development, Maduagwu wrote on Facebook:

“OMG, I’ve been crying Bitterly after seeing the Video, Rejoicing and Thanking God about safe Delivery of your Pikin when May is yet to Mourn on social Media is unreasonably uncaring. It’s MORALLY unacceptable. Stop talking about God’s LOVE, if you comprehend what LOVE means, you no go get BELLE for another woman Husband, and saying you BRAG with the Holy Spirit is confusing, were you also bragging with Holy Spirit when you were Dating a Married Man? God does not Fight the Battles of those who #Follow other women husband, get BELLE and then allow am pay their Bride Price, Christianity does not support that Lifestyle. Guy’s kindly continue to pray for MAY, Dem no go use POLYGAMY reward your years of LOYALTY in Marriage.”

