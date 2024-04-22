Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has officially shared with his fans and followers the identity of the second son with actress, Judy Austin.

The actor shared pictures of his son named, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie, on the little boy’s first birthday on Monday, April 22.

Yul Edochie, now a self-proclaimed pastor, revealed that the one-year-old was named after his paternal and maternal grandfathers – one being the revered actor Pete Edochie.

The actor prayed for his son, hoping the little boy would become greater than his parents.

“It’s time to grant the world the privilege to meet our son. From Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Isi Mmili @judyaustin1. His name is Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie. Named after his two grandfathers.”

“Rejoice with us as he turns 1 year old. Happy birthday, son. You shall be 10 times greater than your parents. May God lead you always and may your ancestors stand by you solidly,” Yul Edochie’s post read.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin share two sons.

The couple introduced their first child Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie in 2022 when they revealed their relationship to the public.

Meanwhile, despite being a couple Yul Edochie has allegedly claimed not to be married to Judith Austin, despite the two children they have had together.

He says the relationship between them is all about skitmaking, and maintains there is no legally recognised union between them.

His estranged wife May Edochie’s legal team, headed by Emeka Ugwuonye of Due Process Advocates, on Sunday, in a statement and video address, revealed that Yul, 42, made this claim in his court filing.

May filed for a divorce against her husband in August 2023, with details of the court proceedings having been kept hush.

