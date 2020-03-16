The former student of University of Cape Coast, Abena Korkor Addo, who gained prominence on social media after her naked video went viral has announced her private channel where she would charge customers GHC 100 to watch her explicit videos.

Taking to Instagram to share the information with her fans, she admitted she was gaining many followers hence the decision to channel them to subscribe her latest page where she would share content of adult sexual nature in return for cash.

This wouldn’t come as news to many because Abena Korkor has shared many videos of herself on social media where she is partly-clothed.

To be able to access such content from her going forward, however, viewers have to pay the GHS mandatory fee, her caption read.

@abenakorkorexclusives comes with a monthly subscription fee of 100 Cedis. Notice to those sending requests, her post said.

The beautiful young lady, who is believed to be suffering from bipolar, currently serves as a project coordinator of the Mental Health Society of Ghana.

She has advocated and served others living with mental health problems after her naked video surfaced online.

I am proud of all these parts of me. Won't hide any part or be ashamed of any part. That is my life, that is what has shaped me. My story, my journey, my life. If you have a problem with that, you place in my life.

I won't live an unadulterated version of myself. #thisisme pic.twitter.com/ukKKa1ivEO — N. Abena Korkor Addo (@abenakorkor) February 29, 2020

Interestingly some of her followers urged her on, pledging to pay whatever amount that would give them access to her channel.

