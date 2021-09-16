Gospel musician Empress Gifty has cautioned young ladies to avoid the notion of getting pregnant for men in an attempt to lure them for marriage.

According to her, unless a man makes up his mind to marry a woman, there is nothing that can convince him to do otherwise even if it involves a baby.

She directed her words of wisdom towards single women who wish to use pregnancy as a bait to secure men in their lives.

She said:

No woman should say someone has given birth for a man so she is also thinking of doing the same. Especially the ‘side chics’…

You cannot keep a man with pregnancy. I know a woman who wanted to give birth to a boy for her husband because she had four females… eventually, the man’s side girl gave birth to a boy for him but he went ahead to forget her.

According to the gospel musician, she would rather advise women to work hard and cater for themselves than rely on a man to project their future.

Work for yourself… be the boss and enjoy yourself. Enjoy the fruit of your hard work. It is an error to give birth for a man in the name of locking him down, she said.