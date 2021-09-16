Empress Gifty

Gospel musician Empress Gifty has cautioned young ladies to avoid the notion of getting pregnant for men in an attempt to lure them for marriage.

According to her, unless a man makes up his mind to marry a woman, there is nothing that can convince him to do otherwise even if it involves a baby.

She directed her words of wisdom towards single women who wish to use pregnancy as a bait to secure men in their lives.

She said:

No woman should say someone has given birth for a man so she is also thinking of doing the same. Especially the ‘side chics’…

You cannot keep a man with pregnancy. I know a woman who wanted to give birth to a boy for her husband because she had four females… eventually, the man’s side girl gave birth to a boy for him but he went ahead to forget her.

According to the gospel musician, she would rather advise women to work hard and cater for themselves than rely on a man to project their future.

Work for yourself… be the boss and enjoy yourself. Enjoy the fruit of your hard work. It is an error to give birth for a man in the name of locking him down, she said.




