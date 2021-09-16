President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend met in Koforidua.

The two leaders were in the Eastern Regional capital to attend the one-week funeral observation of two industrious sons of the land.

The two leaders both attended the one-week funeral observation of Nana Agyei Twinie I, Executive Officer of Mac Dic Royal Hotel who was also a traditional ruler at Akyem Abuakwa.

Former President Mahama proceeded to the one-week funeral observation of the late Oyokohene, who was also a former Member of the Council of State, Nana Kodua Kesse II, held at Koforidua Oyoko.

President Akufo-Addo wasn’t able to attend the same but the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Nana Agyei Boateng , was, however, seen at the one-week observation of the Oyokohene.

Former President Mahama was accompanied by Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, 2020 running mate, Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff and Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC.