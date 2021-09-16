The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that it will soon begin administering the 1.2 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccines it received from the United States government.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi News, the Programmes Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation for the GHS, Dr Kwame Achiano, said the date for the commencement of the exercise will be announced to the public late next week.

He said the GHS is embarking on a training purposely to educate its personnel on the use of the vaccines. The training is expected to end this week across all 16 regions of the country.

“We are holding training reps on the vaccine. We are also in discussion on the date for the commencement of the vaccination exercise. Once a date is chosen, it will be communicated to the public. Hopefully, getting to the latter part of next week, we should be able to continue our vaccination exercise,” he said.

The vaccination exercise will cover all persons from 18 years and above.

He added that the next phase of the exercise will include the deployment of other available vaccines.

“We will do (administer) all the vaccines we have available. So we have taken stock of what we have done so far and what we need to do going forward,” he added.