The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly has declared a lockdown in the area effective Friday, April 10, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the area, Ebenezer Tetteh, they decided to declare the lockdown after they realised a lot of people moved into the area to escape the lockdown restriction in the Greater Accra region and Tema areas.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday, he said security personnel have been deployed to stand at various check-points to screen and interrogate who comes in and out of the area.

ALSO: Counselor Lutterodt storms cemetery with a bottle of water, anointing oil and wine to fight Covid-19 [Watch]

He added some businesses have also been directed to close down in the area to enhance the effectiveness of the exercise.

READ: Covid-19: ‘Hungry’ women reject govt’s free food, find out why [watch]

Meanwhile, hotels are required to provide details of people who checked into their facilities from March 30, 2020 to facilitate contact tracing and possible screening.