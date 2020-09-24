Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has joined 2Baba in the United Nations (UN) team as she has just been appointed goodwill ambassador for United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Miss Alade, who was recently shortlisted alongside Chimamanda Adichie, Okonja Iweala, Linda Ikeji and others as ‘most influential women in Africa’, shared the good news of her appointment on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Receiving the appointment, the singer revealed that she was ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work in helping UNDP achieve its sustainable development goals by 2030.

Recall that a few months ago, legendary singer, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia was appointed a UNHCR goodwill ambassador for refugees and now, Miss Alade also joins the United Nations team to help in achieving its development goals.