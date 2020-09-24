Controversial Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency has revealed he fell in love with former President John Mahama during his days in Parliament.

Kennedy Agyapong said Mr Mahama’s charisma and his gentle demeanor when in Parliament won his heart.

“I fell in love with Mahama in Parliament; he was very gentle and spoke very well,” he stated while reacting to his recent comments on the campaign trail.

However, his love for the former President faded when he [Mahama] mocked a colleague MP from the Ashanti region over the way he spoke English.

“When Mahama decided to mock former MP for Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo, Kwame Osei Prempeh, I lost the love I have for him,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong said he is not surprised his friend Mr Mahama has changed because “he is power-drunk.”