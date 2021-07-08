Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has finally opened up after many lambasted him on social media over some comments he made about United Kingdom rapper Stormzy.

In a tweet, the Sore hitmaker said his statement has been misconstrued by a few to run his name through the mud.

The rapper has been slapped by critics after he said they mutually benefited from the song.

Per Yaw Tog, Stormzy cemented his music brand whereas he also made him popular in Ghana because many didn’t know him.

The comment has since sparked controversy on social media where some industry players are calling for Yaw Tog’s head.

Meanwhile, others are also defending him with the reason that he spoke the truth.

But speaking on the matter, Yaw Tog said his statement was harmless and not intended to denigrate Stormzy’s brand.

It’s quite unfortunate a very harmless comment I made during a recent interview has been misconstrued by a few for whatever reason but regardless, we move. It’s Big Mike on the Remix, he wrote.

