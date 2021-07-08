The Baastona police have rescued 10 Nigerian nationals from their traffickers at Coastal Estates down on the Spintex road.

On 06/07/2021 at about 4:00pm, an SOS call to the police indicated that someone needed help from a house at Coastal Estate down, along the Spintex road.

Police followed up on the information to the scene and discovered that one Amas Ekhosuehi aged, 24, a Nigerian and his five accomplices also Nigerians had lured 10 Nigerian young men into Ghana through the closed borders to engage them in cyber fraud activities.

The young men, who looked pale and malnourished, had several marks of assault on their back.

The victims claimed they were lured in batches to Ghana to seek greener pastures, however, they were camped in a house and prevented from going out but physically abused each time they requested for food or failed to swindle unsuspecting victims to send money.

The five other suspects gave their names as Apostle Sunday aged 27 from Akwarbom State, Monday Echeh aged 25 from Edo State, Aboki O.C aged 21 from Edo State, Patrick Odez aged 26 from Cross River State and Henry Ochuko aged 26 from Edo State.

Their victims – between the ages of 21 and 24 – said they were from Edo, Imo, Ansarawa and Akwarbom States.

Police retrieved 14 laptops from the house and the Ghana Immigration Service and the Human Trafficking Unit are being involved to assist.

Suspects are in custody and will be arraigned.