Yam farmers in Oti region have appealed to Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) to help them find solutions to post-harvest losses.

According to them, the introduction of fake agro-chemical into the Ghanaian market is largely affecting the produce.

The farmers emphasized the need for government to ban the importation of fake agro-chemical into the country to enable them revert to the use of organic fertilizers.

This came up at a sensitization workshop organised by Ghana Investment Promotion Council held in Dambai for businesses in the Oti region.

It was aimed at guiding them on how to get market for their produce both local and international.

Director of Investor Services at GIPC, Evelyn Nyarko identified agro-processing as the number one business in the region with yam being the common commodity.

She noted that, farmers need the requisite training on the best practices for their produce to be accepted on international markets.

Madam Nyarko said it is important to educate farmers in the area on good yam farming practices which is up to world market standards.

Speaking on Adom News, she bemoaned how yam exporters from Ghana continue to count their losses due to the low quality of the product.

Evelyn Nyarko appealed for the construction of storage facilities that can store the yams for longer periods.