The bid of Morocco, Portugal and Spain today released their advanced plans for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2030.

At a media event held at the Headquarters of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) at the Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, senior representatives of the Bid Committee provided insight on what hosting the FIFA World Cup would mean for their countries and international football.

Under the mission to build a tournament ‘for football, for the world, for tomorrow’, the bid’s slogan is YallaVamos, representing the goal to proactively grow the game across the globe.

A successful bid would see the FIFA World Cup being held across two continents for the first time in its 100-year history. With this context, special emphasis is placed by the bid on building bridges between civilizations, offering a welcoming environment to visitors from all backgrounds and providing a lasting legacy in the areas of sustainability, innovation, investment and social impact.

Key strengths of the bid were elaborated on throughout the event, including modern football infrastructure, short travel times, and the intense passion of the host countries for football.

The bid also announced its first ambassadors, featuring a footballing legend from each nation – Luis Figo, Andres Iniesta and Nourredine Naybet – as well as leading players from the current men’s and women’s national teams: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dolores Silva, Alvaro Morata, Irene Paredes, Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou and Ghizlane Chebbak. Emmanuel Adebayor was also introduced as the bid’s Ambassador for Africa.

In line with FIFA Bidding Regulations, the next step of the process comes with the formal bid submission in July 2024. The final decision for the host of the FIFA World Cup 2030 is due to be made by a vote of the FIFA Congress in Q4 2024.

“In a world undergoing rapid and profound transformation, football cannot be left behind. It must maintain its core essence while adapting to change, evolving and innovating, particularly in terms of sustainability. The 2030 World Cup will therefore bring together the rich memory of the competition and the innovation and invention of the future! That’s our challenge!” declared Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, reflecting on the significant contribution and legacy he envisions the 2030 World Cup will leave behind, extending beyond just football. “Football will ultimately become what we shape it into! We have an obligation to look after it and give it a meaning that inspires everyone, not just the football world,” he concluded.

Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, added: “Today marks an important milestone in the historic bid of our three countries, in accordance with the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. By working together every day with our Portuguese and Spanish counterparts, we are demonstrating the value of collaboration and teamwork, and we are convinced that the world of football will benefit from it.”

Fernando Sanz, Royal Spanish Football Federation Bid Committee Member, recalled that Spain organized a FIFA World Cup in 1982; and that now, 42 years later, the country “joins together with two neighboring countries to create a World Cup that will have an impact for generations. We want to mark the future with a unique World Cup. With modern facilities for players and fans, a compact tournament with short travel distances, we are sure that fans will have a unique experience in our three countries.”

