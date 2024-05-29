The North Tongu District Health Directorate, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Office, commemorated World Menstrual Hygiene Day at Mepe D/A JHS.

This celebration emphasized the natural and essential role of menstruation in the lives of millions of girls and women worldwide.

Despite its normalcy, many individuals struggle with menstruation due to stigma, misinformation, and lack of access to appropriate sanitary products and facilities, which adversely impact their education, health, and overall well-being.

This year’s event theme was “Power of Hand Hygiene,” highlighting the vital role hand hygiene plays in preventing and controlling infectious diseases.

The theme aimed to integrate hand hygiene as a fundamental and indispensable aspect of daily life.

District Health Promotion Officer, Enoch Adika addressed the students, stressing the importance of eliminating shame and isolation associated with menstruation.

He advocated for open conversations about menstruation to dispel myths, promote understanding and empathy, and highlighted the need for proper menstrual hygiene facilities and access to sanitary products for everyone.

The day’s program also featured talks on mental health, demonstrations on the proper use of sanitary pads, and other educational sessions.