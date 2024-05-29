ONLYOFFICE (Ascensio Systems Pte. Ltd.), a proven innovator in the online office business, participates in GITEX Africa from May 29 till May 31, 2024. The GITEX Africa event (www.GITEXAfrica.com) is a spotlight on the collective technological progress of the entire African continent, highlighting its limitless potential, latent digital opportunities and rising talents.

ONLYOFFICE presents its ecosystem of innovative office apps — online editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, and PDFs, as well as a room-based collaborative platform. The ONLYOFFICE solutions can be deployed on any device and platform, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS.

The mission of ONLYOFFICE is to bring reliable web office apps to everyone. The developers make the apps accessible to as many users all over the world as possible. Currently, the ONLYOFFICE interface is translated in more than 25 languages, the editors support various types of text writing, including bidirectional text and RTL.

The up-to-date technology stack of ONLYOFFICE allows implementing the latest technologies, such as AI. Users are able to use the ChatGPT and ZhiPu Copilot assistants directly in the editors to generate texts, code, images and keywords, summarize, translate, fix grammar and spelling, and more.

Step into the future of technology and innovation with ONLYOFFICE at GITEX Africa 2024. Visit booth 2A-8 to discover the advanced office applications which can be seamlessly incorporated into any existing corporate infrastructure. Take a chance to see a live demo and meet ONLYOFFICE representatives on site.

About ONLYOFFICE:

ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office software project, focuses on advanced and secure office solutions. With over 10 million users worldwide, it is recognized for its innovation in the online office domain. As an international company, ONLYOFFICE has employees and contributors across the globe, with offices located in Singapore, Dallas, Riga, London, Belgrade, Yerevan, and Tashkent. For more information, visit www.ONLYOFFICE.com.