The World Health Organization (WHO) today signed funding agreements with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) valued at USD 19.4 million to jointly address global health challenges including in emergency responses. The support will reinforce WHO operations and programmes in three countries namely Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The agreements were signed by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO and H.E Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, at the opening of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

This support from KSrelief reaffirms its joint commitment to ensure health services are available to vulnerable communities around the world suffering from conflict, disease outbreaks and weakened health services. In Sudan, the generous contribution of USD 5 million will ensure the provision of life-saving dialysis treatment for individuals living with kidney failure in 77 renal dialysis centers across the country. The project includes the procurement of 100 dialysis machines and supports Dialysis centers that provide essential services to kidney patients.

“WHO and KSrelief have a long-standing strategic partnership. This continued support reflects our mutual goal of addressing global health challenges ” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

As Syria is still suffering in the aftermath of the 2023 earthquakes, approximately USD 4.75 million has been dedicated to supporting recovery efforts there. The massive earthquakes, which struck south-eastern Türkiye near the border with Syria, caused significant destruction in both countries, claimed thousands of lives and damaged or destroyed essential infrastructure, including health facilities. We are committed to supporting the recovery efforts and ensuring that health services are available for affected Syrians. This support will directly benefit an estimated 350,000 persons with provision of essential medications and supplies, while an estimated 4.1 million people will benefit from restored diagnostic capacity and/or ambulance referrals.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), stated: “These cooperation agreements affirm the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s dedication to saving lives and safeguarding futures. KSrelief is pleased to work with the WHO to jointly address global health challenges and serve vulnerable communities around the world.”

In Yemen, an allocation of around USD 9.5 million has been made to support WHO’s efforts in responding to disease outbreaks, including measles and cholera. The funding also aims to enhance water, sanitation, and hygiene services (WASH) in healthcare facilities by ensuring a sustainable water supply for the most vulnerable populations. Through these initiatives, WHO will provide life-saving medical and healthcare services to 12.6 million Yemenis through a sustained and integrated health response.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a valuable partner to WHO. This contribution from KSrelief is instrumental in supporting our efforts to serve the most vulnerable communities as we continue to address the dire consequences of multiple emergencies in our region,” said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “We are very grateful for this much-needed support, which will improve access to urgently needed health services and result in better health outcomes.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a long-term strategic WHO partner, is working jointly with WHO to address global health challenges around the world. Over the past three consecutive biennia , the Kingdom has been among WHO’s top 20 contributors.

