Residents of Krachi West Municipality and Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti region who were affected by the Akosombo spillage last year have received much-needed relief items from World Vision.

The spillage of the Akosombo and Bagri dams led to flooding in the area, causing widespread damage to homes and farmlands.

The relief items donated by World Vision include 335 boxes of clothing and shoes, 15 boxes of school bags, 200 hygiene kits, and 60 white marker boards.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the relief items to the Krachi West and Nchumuru NADMO directorate for onward distribution, the Kete Krachi Cluster Manager of World Vision Ghana, Ivan Aboagye, expressed his organization’s commitment to supporting the affected communities in their time of need.

According to him, World Vision’s donation is a testament to the organization’s dedication to helping vulnerable communities in times of crisis.

The support provided to the affected victims of the Akosombo spillage will help them recover and move forward towards a brighter future.

He stressed the importance of providing assistance to those affected by disasters to help them recover and rebuild their lives.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Patrick Kwaku Bulato, thanked World Vision Ghana, adding that the donation comes as a welcome relief to the residents who have been struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the spillage.

He said the items will help the affected victims cope with the aftermath of the disaster and rebuild their lives.

The residents of Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru districts expressed their gratitude to World Vision for the support they have received.

They stated that, the relief items will go a long way in helping them meet their immediate needs and start the process of rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

