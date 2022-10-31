Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder, Federico Valverde has highlighted the importance of playing Ghana, Portugal and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The two-time World Cup winners have been housed in Group H against Ghana, Portugal and Uruguay.

Uruguay will open their account against South Korea on November 24 before taking on Portugal and Ghana on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

According to 24-year-old, being paired in a difficult group will prevent his side from underestimating opponents during the mundial.

“The more difficult the group the better. We need to face strong teams, we need something like this,” Valverde told DirecTV Sports.

“When we get something easy, we underestimate it. As Uruguayans, we like challenges and we have the weapons to be protagonists if we believe.”

Valverde, who started his senior career at Uruguayan club Penarol, has emerged as a key player for European champions Real Madrid this season with seven goals and two assists.