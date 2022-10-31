The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has reached an agreement with rapper Kirani Ayat following issues of copyright infringement.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued on October 31, 2022, after GTA used footage from the video for Kirani’s song ‘Guda’ as part of a tourism reel.

The statement admitted the visual has been extensively used since 2019 to produce various contents to promote tourism in Ghana.

In view of this, aside from reaching a settlement, the statement noted both parties will collaborate on a number of projects aimed at showcasing Ghana.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to share a copy of the statement as he acknowledges Ghanaians for their support.

Announcement of settlements.

To the good people of Ghana, thank you. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/5JM6H2WyCe — Kirani Ayat + The Spireeet 🌍 (@KiraniAYAT) October 31, 2022

The rapper in September 2022 was up in alms with the Tourism Ministry and the Authority for copyright infringement.

This was after President Nana Akufo-Addo shared footage to promote tourism in Ghana on his social media handles from his ‘Guda’ music video.

Kirani Ayat expressed displeasure over the footage, stating the users did not seek his consent, considering the amount he spent on production.

But GTA dismissed claims that the footage used for the new tourism promotional video was pirated.