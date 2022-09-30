Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, says his outfit can easily take down Kirani Ayat’s video if the musician is willing to sue his organisation for using excerpts of his video to promote Ghana.

According to him, after examining the Guda video on countless occasions, he realised Kirani Ayat used some folklore elements that could go against him because he didn’t also seek permission from the National Folklore Board.

“Assuming we used his video [without his permission]. If we want to stretch copyright, he had to pull it down right now. The folklore pieces and other things in his Guda video. There is a Ghana Folklore Board; have you spoken to them?” he queried.

Mr Agyemang, however, confessed that he wasn’t a lawyer and not well inclined on how intellectual property works.

Recently when the Global Citizen Festival was coming, I got a letter from GHAMRO that they have to come and see AJ Abraham. He said the artistes have been paid so they have to pay for copyright.

I am not a lawyer and don’t understand intellectual properties, but at least one thing has been established. Now they are saying it’s a mood board. Ask them how does mood boards work? He quizzed.

