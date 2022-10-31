North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has berated President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s address to the nation on the economy.

The lawmaker says the address was below expectations as it failed to identify and provide solutions to the real issues of the economy.

Most importantly, Mr Ablakwa says President Akufo-Addo in his address should have apologised to the citizenry over mismanagement which has brought the economy to its knees.

“Akufo-Addo should have apologised to Ghanaians over what we have been through. His policies, programmes and interventions are what brought us here.

“Fiscal recklessness, borrowing spree where some appointees seek to benefit, the fall of the cedi have all been as a result of bad economic management,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Ablakwa stressed he expected the President to accept responsibility.

To him, despite the global challenging ecosystem, countries with good leaders and policies have not suffered as Ghana is suffering now.

“The president did not take responsibility for the level of hardship we find ourselves in. Nobody can deny that it is all about leadership choices.

“If you look at Ukraine who is receiving bombs, they are still doing better than us so I am very disappointed and most people were expecting the President to come out, take responsibility and apologise in his address,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday addressed the populace for the first time on the state of the economy.

While admitting that the nation is in crisis, he outlined some measures that his administration has taken to soften the blow for the citizenry.