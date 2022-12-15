US President Joe Biden has joined a growing list of people who publicly admired Morocco’s national team following its eye-catching performance at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Biden expressed his honour to watch Morocco vs France semi-finals match along with Morocco’s Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

Akhannouch travelled to Washington this week to take part in the US-Africa summit.

“No matter who you’re rooting for, it was remarkable to watch how this team [Morocco] has been able to achieve,” Biden wrote.

The tweet also displayed a photo of Biden watching the game along with Akhannouch, as well as African leaders, such as Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

The US has been one of the admirers of Morocco’s Atlas Lions throughout the global competition.

The US embassy in Rabat geared up for every game that Morocco played during the World Cup to cheer for the Atlas Lions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also shared a heartwarming post following Morocco’s qualification for the semi-finals last week.

“Africa making history and leading on and off the field. On the eve of the #USAfricaLeadersSummit22, I congratulate @EnMaroc, the #AtlasLions, on their win today and on becoming the first African and Arab team to ever reach the semi-finals of the @FIFAWorldCup. #DimaMaghrib,” Blinken said.

Morocco’s national team lost to France 2-0 in the semi-finals.

The Atlas Lions’ performance, however, caught the attention of millions of football fans across the world.

Morocco has made a historic record for being able to concede just three goals during the global competition.

One of the goals was mistakenly hit by Moroccan football player Nayef Aguerd during Morocco vs Canada in the group stage.

Morocco’s national team also made international headlines for becoming the first Arab and African country to qualify for the semi-finals in World Cup history.

Following its defeat against France, Morocco will now play for third place in a match against Croatia on Saturday.