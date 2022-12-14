Lionel Messi has confirmed that the Qatar 2022 final will be his last appearance for Argentina in the World Cup.

Argentina’s little genius broke the deadlock from the sport against Croatia and provided Julian Alvarez with an assist to seal their final spot in the ongoing Mundial.

Messi is set for a second World Cup final appearance after finishing as a runner-up in 2014. It is said that the skipper could end his international career on Sunday.

Following the 3-0 victory over The Vatreni of Croatia, Messi admitted that this final will be his last game at the tournament.

“I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying,” Messi said at the post-match presser, quoted by goal.com.

“Everything that I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don’t think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant.”