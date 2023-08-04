A woman has decided to embark on a unique beauty experiment, simultaneously relaxing both her eyebrows and hair.

With excitement and caution, she encouraged her followers to join her in this adventure, but with a crucial warning – only keep the relaxer on the eyebrows for one minute to avoid potential dangers from harmful chemicals that could cause burns.

Her followers were astonished by her bravery, as they understood the risks associated with using relaxers.

These chemical products, if mishandled, could lead to adverse effects on the skin and hair. Nevertheless, curiosity got the better of many, and they eagerly awaited the final results.

To add to the suspense, the content creator decided to keep the outcome under wraps, teasing the possibility of a thrilling part 2 to the experiment. This tease left viewers eager for more, anxious to see the success or challenges faced by the fearless woman.