The police have initiated investigations into circumstances that led to the death of a headteacher at Sekyedumase in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of the Apaaso M/A Basic School head teacher was found hanging in his room in what is suspected to be suicide.

The deceased, 38-year-old Ernest Attah Kyei was found dead at about 4:30 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023, after relatives inquired about his whereabouts.

He was reportedly preparing for his wedding in a few weeks time on August 20, 2023.

He reportedly left what is suspected to be suicide note and some bottles suspected to contain harmful substances in the room.

Some close allies have said he was in a trauma after he was recently defrauded to the tune of GH¢7,000.

“We heard on Monday that our colleague was no more and I ran to the place to see for myself and I saw him hanging in his room with a sponge. I searched his room and found some medicines he had taken before hanging himself. Upon further checks, we found a note he had left behind containing his father’s number on it,” one person said in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM.