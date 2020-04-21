In a video going viral on social media, a woman can be seen buying foodstuff at an undisclosed market wearing a bottle on her head as a guard against coronavirus.

To the surprise of many, she decided to go for her own custom-made bottle, which covered her face perfectly – with the lid of the bottle left open to allow easy breathing.

Many applauded her as she moved on unperturbed by the attention she was garnering by the minute.

One thing that couldn’t go unnoticed was her hand gloves and the long dress reaching her feet.

