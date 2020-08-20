A Nigerian woman, identified as Mrs Chizoba Eke, has been rescued alive after spending three days in a well in Igwuruta, Ikwerre area of Rivers State.



According to a source, Mrs Chizoba, together with her child were abducted by a suspected kidnapper in the area.

However, when his plans did not materialise, Mrs Chizoba was thrown into the well and left for dead while her child was moved to a different location.

The kidnapper was arrested by some military personnel on his way to the unknown location and confessed his crime out of panic.

Upon getting to the old site, the personnel discovered the woman was still alive three days after she was thrown into the well.