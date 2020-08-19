A former government appointee in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Ben Dotsei Malor, has surprised one Yaavi, who helped him during his days as a student at the University of Ghana.

Mr Malor, in a lengthy Facebook post recounting those days, said but for sister Yaavi, he wouldn’t have known where his next meal would come from when cash-trapped.

“On the campus of the University of Ghana, I was without food on many occasions, simply because there was little or no money. I even started to convince myself that I studied best on an empty stomach,” he wrote.

He disclosed Yaavi and her younger sister Ameyo, who used to sell beans and plantain, often gave him free food, without him asking.

Mr Malor, who currently works as the Chief Editor – Dailies of the UN News at the United Nations, noted he was glad when he once again met Sister Yaavi to express his gratitude one more time.

